Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom - Santa Caterina Valfurva

Road to the Olympic Games

24 minutesVideo
Live in
24 minutes
Watch some of the best men's skiers in the world compete Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

now