Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Jasna, Slovakia.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom - Lenzerheide

Road to the Olympic Games

11 minutes ago
Live
Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, tune in to watch action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with the men's giant slalom, followed by the women's slalom, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

