Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine skiing world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine skiing world championships in Cortina, Italy.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: 2021 World Alpine Championships: Women's Downhill - Cortina

Road to the Olympic Games

5 hoursVideo
Live in
5 hours
Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in Cortina, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the women's downhill at the alpine skiing world championships in Cortina, Italy.

Return on Sunday for more coverage from the men's downhill event, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

