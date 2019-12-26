Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine skiing world championships

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the women's downhill at the alpine skiing world championships in Cortina, Italy.

Return on Sunday for more coverage from the men's downhill event, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.