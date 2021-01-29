Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup women's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup women's alpine action from Garmisch, Germany.

Program begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Program begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Super G - Garmisch

Road to the Olympic Games

15 minutesVideo
Live in
15 minutes
Watch some of the best women's skiers compete in Garmisch, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage features action from the women's alpine World Cup event in Garmisch, Germany.

 

