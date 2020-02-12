Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup women's alpine skiing
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup women's alpine action from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Coverage features action from the women's giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for coverage of the slalom race.