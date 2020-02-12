Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup women's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup women's alpine action from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Watch the best women's skiers in the world compete on the slopes in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage features action from the women's giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for coverage of the slalom race.

