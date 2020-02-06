Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup women's alpine skiing

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup women's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup women's alpine action from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The high speed action of Women's Super G will be coming to you live from Garmisch, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage features action from the women's super-G event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners