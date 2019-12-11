Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup alpine action from Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

The Ladies AUDI FIS SKI WORLD CUP will return to St. Moritz and the original ladies world championship slope Engadina with Super-G action. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage features action from the women's super-G event in Switzerland.

