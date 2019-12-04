Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup alpine action from Lake Louise, Alta.

Coverage from Lake Louise begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The fastest ski racers in the world descend on Lake Louise Ski Resort for Women's Downhill action from Lake Louise, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage resumes on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET with the men's super-G.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Broadcast Partners