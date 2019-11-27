Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup alpine action from Killington, Vt., and Lake Louise, Alta.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
This week's program includes coverage of World Cup alpine skiing from Killington, Vt., and Lake Louise Alta.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the women's giant slalom from Killington, while the men's downhill from Lake Louise is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET for encore coverage of the men's downhill, and on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET we will feature coverage of the men's super-G event.
