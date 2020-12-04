Skip to Main Content

Ski test events cancelled at 2022 Beijing Olympic venues

The International Ski Federation cancelled several events in China on Friday that were supposed to test the venues for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including next year's snowboarding world championships.

Replacement hosts will be sought for world championships, World Cup races

The Associated Press
The Big Air Shougang course seen above is slated to be a venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

FIS cited travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, "including a current mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international visitors" in China.

"The travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months," FIS said.

The cancelled events also include the freestyle skiing world championships, and World Cup races in skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.

FIS said it will look for replacement hosts, and added that all competition venues for the Olympics should be completed in the next few weeks.

Olympic venues could still be opened to international athletes to visit for training after this season, while Chinese national events will be staged to test courses.

