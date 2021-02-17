Skip to Main Content

Norway wins team event at ski worlds

Norway won the gold medal in the team event at the skiing world championships by beating Scandinavian neighbour Sweden.

The Associated Press ·
Team Norway celebrates their gold medal in the mixed team parallel slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Wednesday. (Giovanni Auletta/The Associated Press)

Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the final to give Norway a 3-1 victory.

Germany beat defending champion Switzerland for bronze.

Kristin Lysdahl and Kristina Riis-Johannessen were also on Norway's team.

Solevaag stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swede made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run and Solevaag won.

Solheim then won the decisive heat over Mattias Roenngren.

Sweden eliminated three-time champion Austria in the quarter-finals.

