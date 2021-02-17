Norway wins team event at ski worlds
Norway won the gold medal in the team event at the skiing world championships by beating Scandinavian neighbour Sweden.
Norway edged out Sweden 3-1 to win gold medal
Norway won the gold medal in the team event at the skiing world championships by beating Scandinavian neighbour Sweden.
Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the final to give Norway a 3-1 victory.
Germany beat defending champion Switzerland for bronze.
Kristin Lysdahl and Kristina Riis-Johannessen were also on Norway's team.
Solevaag stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swede made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run and Solevaag won.
Solheim then won the decisive heat over Mattias Roenngren.
Sweden eliminated three-time champion Austria in the quarter-finals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.