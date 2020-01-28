U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup in Sochi for second straight year
Rain, snow in forecast this weekend for women's downhill, super-G in Russia
World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping this weekend's races in Russia in order to get some rest.
The U.S. ski team said Tuesday on Twitter that Shiffrin "is taking the week off to rest and get a solid training block in."
It's the second straight year that Shiffrin has opted to skip a return to Sochi and the course used for the 2014 Olympics.
Shiffrin is opting out of a downhill on Saturday and a super-G on Sunday despite being second and first, respectively, in the season-long discipline standings.
Shiffrin won the slalom gold medal at the Sochi Olympics but has not returned to compete at the Rosa Khutor course.
Last March, she chose to rest instead of make the long journey for two speed races that were eventually cancelled due to weather conditions.
Shiffrin's decision then was rewarded by winning three of the final six races to complete a dominating season with a third straight overall World Cup title.
The U.S. team noted that snow and rain is also forecast for this weekend in Sochi.
