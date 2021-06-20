'Can't miss him more:' U.S. ski star Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on late father
Dinner with family, perhaps a board game or movie may be part of Father's Day plans
Mikaela Shiffrin's tentative plans on Father's Day: Dinner with family. Perhaps a board game or a movie. Definitely some Jimmy Buffet or Paul Simon music.
Because that's the sort of celebration Jeff Shiffrin would've wanted.
Rarely a day goes by when some image, moment or song doesn't remind the American skiing great of her dad, who died on Feb. 2, 2020, after an accident at his home in Edwards, Colorado.
The two-time Olympic champion can still hear his calming words of advice (a simple "focus" was a biggie). Or see him drumming on the steering wheel to whatever tune was on the radio. Or envision those family dinners followed by a lively board game.
"It's not like this day, Father's Day, is really anymore emotional," Shiffrin said. "Because I can't miss him more than I already do on a daily basis."
His legacy lives on through a fund set up in his honour. The Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund raised more than $3 million US to help offset training and competition expenses through the pandemic. This season, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team and the Shiffrin family are hoping to raise $250,000 for a direct-to-athlete fund.
"He loved watching athletes overcome challenges and still be able to climb to the top of the podium or have success," said Trisha Worthington, the chief development officer for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team foundation.
The proud father was frequently somewhere on the hill taking pictures of his daughter. If not there, he was in the stands, holding back tears when she won, which was quite a bit.
World Cup season 'emotionally exhausting'
Shiffrin has a picture of them at dinner together in Hawaii as her phone's screensaver. She also carries around a festive holiday gnome, who has a big beard. It was a present she got for him (along with a matching one with braids for her mom, Eileen) on their last Christmas before his death.
"People thought it was because I got fourth and they were like, 'I'm so sorry. You'll do better next time,"' Shiffrin recounted. "I didn't care about that. But I didn't want to be like, 'No, it's because of my dad. It's not because I got fourth.' It just was one of those days that I didn't want to be there at all. I wanted to be at the hotel in my bedroom with the door shut and the lights off and not out there in that setting."
Focus.
That's the word she hears on days she's feeling blue or having rough training sessions.
Focus.
Sometimes, I download music because I think that he would like it even more than I might like it.— Mikaela Shiffrin on her music-loving late father, Jeff
It was always his way of getting her back to herself. Back in the zone of being the ski racer who has won 69 World Cup events, three overall titles and six world championships.
"But those are the kinds of things I think about."
Olympic prep for Beijing
Music was part of their bond. Her dad loved the Beach Boys, Fleetwood Mac, Buffett and Simon. But he also appreciated the newer artists like Taylor Swift. He would drum along to the beat on the steering wheel before turning and asking the name of the song.
"Sometimes, I download music because I think that he would like it even more than I might like it," Shiffrin said.
Two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion <a href="https://twitter.com/MikaelaShiffrin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikaelaShiffrin</a> was awarded Alpine Athlete of the Year! 🎉 She was honored for her resiliency after the loss of her father, and for walking away with 4 medals in 4 starts at the 2021 <a href="https://twitter.com/fisalpine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fisalpine</a> World Ski Championships! <a href="https://t.co/n1AQWe0gZo">pic.twitter.com/n1AQWe0gZo</a>—@usskiteam
Shiffrin recently finished a giant slalom and slalom training session on snow at Copper Mountain in Colorado. After all, it's a big upcoming season with the Winter Olympics in Beijing around the corner. She's thinking big, too, possibly competing in four or five events. The one up for discussion may be the downhill.
This will be an Olympics, though, without dad. Her parents groomed her and her brother, Taylor, to be skiers — to have fun on the slopes. The gold medals for Mikaela Shiffrin just followed.
The fund set up in his honour could pave the way for more gold, by other athletes.
Through the money raised on behalf of Jeff Shiffrin — and support from the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund — the organization was able to make a COVID-19 hardship payment of $1,300 each to its '20-21 national team members.
Take moguls skier Tess Johnson for instance: She put the money toward her summer lodging expenses in Park City, Utah, while she trains.
"My dad loved all sports," Shiffrin said. "He just loved to see the work that athletes put into it, and the success they have from that work. He found it inspiring."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?