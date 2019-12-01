Skip to Main Content
Matthias Mayer victorious at Lake Louise in season-opening super-G

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Updated

Matthias Mayer victorious at Lake Louise in season-opening super-G

Reigning Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria won the season-opening World Cup super-G in a time of one minute 31.40 seconds on Sunday at Lake Louise, Alta.

Reigning Olympic champion clocks 1:31.40 to defeat Dominik Paris

The Canadian Press ·
Austria's Matthias Mayer celebrates his victory in the season-opening men's super-G at Lake Louise on Sunday. The reigning Olympic champion posted a time of one minute 31.40 seconds. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Matthias Mayer of Austria won the season-opening World Cup super-G on Sunday.

The reigning Olympic champion in the discipline posted a time of one minute 31.40 seconds at Lake Louise, Alta.

Dominik Paris of Italy was second, a day after also finishing second in the downhill. Paris crossed the finish line 0.40 seconds behind Mayer.

A tie for third for a second straight day included Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in 1:31.89.

WATCH | Matthias Mayer captures season-opening super-G:

Austria's Matthias Mayer finishes 1st with a time of 1:31.40. 1:55

The women open their downhill season at Lake Louise with races Friday and Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday.

The men head to Beaver Creek, Colo., for downhill, super-G and giant slalom races starting Friday.

WATCH | Mayer: 'I'm here to win and today I won'

Austria's Matthias Mayer discusses his win in Lake Louise, Alta. 1:09
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.