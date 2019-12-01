Matthias Mayer victorious at Lake Louise in season-opening super-G

Matthias Mayer of Austria won the season-opening World Cup super-G on Sunday.

The reigning Olympic champion in the discipline posted a time of one minute 31.40 seconds at Lake Louise, Alta.

Dominik Paris of Italy was second, a day after also finishing second in the downhill. Paris crossed the finish line 0.40 seconds behind Mayer.

A tie for third for a second straight day included Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in 1:31.89.

WATCH | Matthias Mayer captures season-opening super-G:

Austria's Matthias Mayer finishes 1st with a time of 1:31.40. 1:55

The women open their downhill season at Lake Louise with races Friday and Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday.

The men head to Beaver Creek, Colo., for downhill, super-G and giant slalom races starting Friday.

WATCH | Mayer: 'I'm here to win and today I won'