Feller makes good on Austrian teammate's error to win season-ending men's slalom
Pinturault reaches podium in 3rd a day after securing his 1st overall World Cup title
Rising from sixth place after the first run in a World Cup slalom, Manuel Feller won the season-ending race on Sunday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
First-run leader Marco Schwarz, who already took the season-long slalom title, lost speed in a difficult section of gates and dropped to sixth.
Feller benefited from his Austrian teammate's error and finished 0.08 seconds ahead of Clement Noel of France.
Alexis Pinturault placed third, 0.11 behind Feller, to end his season in style one day after winning a giant slalom to secure his first overall World Cup title.
The 36-year-old Grange retires with slalom gold medals from the 2011 and 2015 world championships.
The current world champion, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, was among six of the 26 starters who failed to finish the first run in the morning, including Ben Ritchie who crashed out. The 20-year-old American was invited to compete at the finals meeting as the junior world champion.
