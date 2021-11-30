Goggia fastest in 1st training run before weekend of women's races at Lake Louise
Canada's Gagnon finishes 7th; American star Mikaela Shiffrin 17th
Italy's Sofia Goggia had the fastest time in the first training session as the world's top female alpine skiers prepared for a pair of downhill races this week at Lake Louise.
Goggia sped down the hill in one minute 51.96 seconds, followed by Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec (1:52.26) and Joana Haehlen of Switzerland (1:52.54).
Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., had an impressive first training run, finishing seventh in 1:53.13.
The skiers will get two more training runs before the first of two downhill races goes Friday. That will be followed by a downhill Saturday and a super-G race Sunday, provided the weather co-operates.
An accumulation of snow wreaked havoc on last week's men's World Cup stop at Lake Louise and caused the cancellation of one of two downhill races and Sunday's event-ending super-G.
WATCH | Manny Osborne-Paradis previews Lake Louise:
