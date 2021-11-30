Skip to Main Content
Goggia fastest in 1st training run before weekend of women's races at Lake Louise

Italy's Sofia Goggia had the fastest time in the first training session as the world's top female alpine skiers prepared for a pair of downhill races this week at Lake Louise. Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., had an impressive first training run, finishing seventh in 1:53.13.

Canada's Gagnon finishes 7th; American star Mikaela Shiffrin 17th

The Canadian Press ·
Sofia Goggia of Italy participates in the first women's World Cup downhill training run in Lake Louise, Alta., on Tuesday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Italy's Sofia Goggia had the fastest time in the first training session as the world's top female alpine skiers prepared for a pair of downhill races this week at Lake Louise.

Goggia sped down the hill in one minute 51.96 seconds, followed by Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec (1:52.26) and Joana Haehlen of Switzerland (1:52.54).

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., had an impressive first training run, finishing seventh in 1:53.13.

The skiers will get two more training runs before the first of two downhill races goes Friday. That will be followed by a downhill Saturday and a super-G race Sunday, provided the weather co-operates.

An accumulation of snow wreaked havoc on last week's men's World Cup stop at Lake Louise and caused the cancellation of one of two downhill races and Sunday's event-ending super-G.

WATCH | Manny Osborne-Paradis previews Lake Louise:

Manny Osborne-Paradis previews Lake Louise and his final run

5 days ago
5:49
4-time Olympian Manny Osborne-Paradis joins Anastasia Bucsis to preview the start of the downhill season in Lake Louise 5:49
