Alpine Skiing

1st Lake Louise men's downhill cancelled due to too much snow

The first of two men's World Cup downhills in Lake Louise, Alta., was cancelled Friday due to too much snow.

2nd downhill scheduled for Saturday, followed by Sunday's super-G

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brodie Seger skis during a men's World Cup downhill skiing race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in 2019. (Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press)

About 25 centimetres fell overnight and an additional 10 centimetres was expected Friday at the ski resort in Banff National Park west of Calgary.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.

"Due to last night's snowfall, the current snowfall and the forecast, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel today's (race)," FIS said Friday in a statement.

Lake Louise's World Cup downhill that traditionally opens the men's speed season scheduled two downhills this year for the first time.

The women's World Cup in Lake Louise has run a pair of downhills and a super-G for over a decade.

