1st Lake Louise men's downhill cancelled due to too much snow
The first of two men's World Cup downhills in Lake Louise, Alta., was cancelled Friday due to too much snow.
2nd downhill scheduled for Saturday, followed by Sunday's super-G
The first of two men's World Cup downhills in Lake Louise, Alta., was cancelled Friday due to too much snow.
About 25 centimetres fell overnight and an additional 10 centimetres was expected Friday at the ski resort in Banff National Park west of Calgary.
A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.
"Due to last night's snowfall, the current snowfall and the forecast, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel today's (race)," FIS said Friday in a statement.
Lake Louise's World Cup downhill that traditionally opens the men's speed season scheduled two downhills this year for the first time.
The women's World Cup in Lake Louise has run a pair of downhills and a super-G for over a decade.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?