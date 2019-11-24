Kristoffersen beats Noel for 1st slalom win in 22 months
Norwegian takes 16th career victory in slalom, 1st since winning in Kitzbuehel in January 2018
Henrik Kristoffersen edged first-run leader Clement Noel to win the first men's World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday in Levi, Finland.
It was the Norwegian's 16th career victory in slalom, but the first since winning in Kitzbuehel in January 2018.
Competing in foggy conditions and snowfall, Kristoffersen trailed Noel by 0.68 seconds after the opening run but beat his French rival by 0.09.
Daniel Yule of Switzerland was 0.18 behind in third.
Britain's Dave Ryding, who was second after the opening run, slid off the course midway down the hill on his second run and failed to finish.
Noel's French teammate Alexis Pinturault finished 2.48 off the lead in the opening run and failed to qualify for the second.
Pinturault won the season-opening giant slalom last month and is widely regarded a main candidate for the overall title since Marcel Hirscher's retirement.
