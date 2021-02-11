Kriechmayr wins gold, Canada's Seger finishes 4th at worlds in super-G

Vincent Kriechmayr won gold in the men's super-G at the skiing world championships.

Kriechmayr was one of the favourites entering the race after winning the last two super-Gs on the World Cup circuit and leading the season standings.

WATCH | Austria's Kriechmayr claims first career world championship title:

Austria's Kriechmayr claims 1st-career world championship title

Romed Baumann was seven-hundredths of a second behind in second for his first super-G podium in more than 10 years.

Baumann is also Austrian but has been competing for the German ski federation since 2019.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault was third and took bronze. The Frenchman was 0.38 off the lead. He finished ahead of Canadian skier Brodie Seger and defending champion Dominik Paris in fifth.

WATCH | Canada's Seger just misses world championship podium:

Canada's Seger just misses world championship podium

