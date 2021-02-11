Kriechmayr wins gold, Canada's Seger finishes 4th at worlds in super-G
Seger just misses podium finishing 0.04 behind 3rd place
Vincent Kriechmayr won gold in the men's super-G at the skiing world championships.
Kriechmayr was one of the favourites entering the race after winning the last two super-Gs on the World Cup circuit and leading the season standings.
WATCH | Austria's Kriechmayr claims first career world championship title:
Romed Baumann was seven-hundredths of a second behind in second for his first super-G podium in more than 10 years.
Baumann is also Austrian but has been competing for the German ski federation since 2019.
Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault was third and took bronze. The Frenchman was 0.38 off the lead. He finished ahead of Canadian skier Brodie Seger and defending champion Dominik Paris in fifth.
WATCH | Canada's Seger just misses world championship podium:
Brodie Seger finished 0.04 behind Pinturault to finish fourth, just missing a podium finish.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.