Italy's Sofia Goggia wins another World Cup downhill title
Skier makes it 3 straight women's World Cup downhill wins with victory on Friday
Italian skier Sofia Goggia won her third straight women's World Cup downhill race Friday.
Goggia, who had been runner-up in the season-opening downhill, finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Ester Ledecka on a shortened course. American rival Breezy Johnson extended her streak of placing third in every downhill this season.
Johnson, who turned 25 this week, laughed and held up three fingers after seeing she was in third place for the fourth time, 0.57 behind the winner. The Wyoming native rose to second in the downhill standings behind Goggia.
Overall leader Petra Vlhova posted an impressive fourth place to extend her lead over Michelle Gisin, who was out of the points in 33rd place.
Vlhova, a slalom specialist, finished 0.89 behind Goggia in her 17th consecutive start in all races this season.
Three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping the three speed races in Crans-Montana to focus on her favoured slalom and giant slalom events.
Friday's downhill was delayed for more than three hours to clear overnight snow from the course. The race was shortened to a lower start on the Mont Lachaux course because of strong winds higher up.
A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday with a super-G on Sunday.
