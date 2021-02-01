Lara Gut-Behrami dominates on way to 4th straight super-G victory
16th career World Cup win in discipline puts Swiss skier in tie for 3rd all-time
Lara Gut-Behrami outclassed the field once again in a World Cup super-G on Monday, winning the last race before the world championships.
In a repeat of Saturday's race on the same course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, the Swiss skier had a clean run on the challenging Kandahar and extended her lead at each split time before clinching her fourth straight victory in the discipline.
Her 16th career win in super-G put Gut-Behrami in a tie for third with Katja Seizinger of Germany on the all-time winners list. Only American great Lindsey Vonn (28) and Austrian skier Renate Gotschl (17) have won more super-Gs.
World Cup leader Petra Vlhova was the only racer to finish within seven-tenths of a second of Gut-Behrami's time, coming in 0.28 behind in second for her first career podium in super-G.
WATCH | Gut-Behrami wins third World Cup super-G of season
Tamara Tippler of Austria was 0.74 behind in third, followed by Kajsa Vickhoff Lie in fourth. The Norwegian had earned her first podium when she came runner-up in Saturday's race.
Corinne Suter of Switzerland was fifth, keeping alive her slim chance of retaining the super-G season title she won last year.
Defending overall champion Federica Brignone finished seventh, leading a trio of Italians in the top 10, a day after the team lost Sofia Goggia for its home world championships.
Goggia, who is the Olympic downhill champion, was ruled out for the season after fracturing a bone in her right knee after the cancellation of Sunday's race, when she fell while descending from the hill.
Super-G world champion Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the speed races in Germany in order to train for the worlds.
Shiffrin has not competed in a speed race in more than a year. She had a 10-month break from racing in 2020 and only resumed training in super-G last week.
The race was postponed from Sunday because of fog.
