Men's giant slalom World Cup moved to Monday in snowy Italian Alps
Canada's Erik Read placed 10th in Saturday's race in dense snowfall
The second men's World Cup giant slalom this weekend was postponed for a day and moved to Monday as heavy snowfall in the Italian Alps made the race impossible on Sunday.
The International Ski Federation said that "for today's race the safety for athletes cannot be guaranteed."
FIS said the start times remained the same for Monday's race, with the first run starting at 4 a.m. ET and the second at 7 a.m.
Monday had already been scheduled as a possible reserve day after weather predictions looked unfavourable for days.
A giant slalom took place on Saturday after course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimetres of fresh snow.
WATCH | Erik Read dominates 2nd run in Italian Alps:
The race was won by Filip Zubcic of Croatia.
Erik Read of Canmore, Alta., clocked one minute 9.84 seconds, lifting the Canadian from 23rd spot to 10th a week after he placed 12th in parallel slalom in Lech, Austria.
WATCH | Croatia's Filip Zubcic earns 2nd World Cup win:
Calgary's Trevor Philp, who entered Saturday ranked 25th in the world in GS, finished 18th while Vancouver's Riley Seger didn't qualify for his second run.
The event was moved from Val d'Isere to Santa Caterina di Valfurva because of a lack of snow in the French resort. The northern Italian province of Sondrio hasn't held a World Cup race since 2016.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.