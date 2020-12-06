Skip to Main Content

Men's giant slalom World Cup moved to Monday in snowy Italian Alps

The second men's World Cup giant slalom this weekend was postponed for a day and moved to Monday as heavy snowfall in the Italian Alps made the race impossible on Sunday.

Canada's Erik Read placed 10th in Saturday's race in dense snowfall

The Associated Press ·
Heavy snowfall in the Italian Alps forced the postponement of a men's World Cup giant slalom on Sunday. The race has been moved to Monday, with the first of two runs slated for 4 a.m. ET. (Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

The International Ski Federation said that "for today's race the safety for athletes cannot be guaranteed."

FIS said the start times remained the same for Monday's race, with the first run starting at 4 a.m. ET and the second at 7 a.m.

Monday had already been scheduled as a possible reserve day after weather predictions looked unfavourable for days.

A giant slalom took place on Saturday after course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimetres of fresh snow.

WATCH | Erik Read dominates 2nd run in Italian Alps:

Canada's Erik Read fastest in 2nd run, finishes 10th

Sports

1 day agoVideo
1:08
Calgary's Erik Read finished 10th and set the fastest time of all Giant Slalom competitors in his second run at the World Cup race at Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy. 1:08

The race was won by Filip Zubcic of Croatia.

Erik Read of Canmore, Alta., clocked one minute 9.84 seconds, lifting the Canadian from 23rd spot to 10th a week after he placed 12th in parallel slalom in Lech, Austria.

WATCH | Croatia's Filip Zubcic earns 2nd World Cup win:

Croatia's Zubcic wins World Cup giant slalom race

Sports

1 day agoVideo
1:15
Croatian Filip Zubcic claimed his second career World Cup victory with a win at the men's giant slalom race in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy, on Saturday recording a two-run time of 2:15.06. 1:15

Calgary's Trevor Philp, who entered Saturday ranked 25th in the world in GS, finished 18th while Vancouver's Riley Seger didn't qualify for his second run.

The event was moved from Val d'Isere to Santa Caterina di Valfurva because of a lack of snow in the French resort. The northern Italian province of Sondrio hasn't held a World Cup race since 2016.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

