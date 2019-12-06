Dual Olympic star Ester Ledecka wins 1st World Cup downhill title at Lake Louise

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won the season-opening World Cup women's downhill Friday at Lake Louise, Alta.

Ledecka won her first career World Cup downhill in a time of one minute 31.87 seconds.

She won an Olympic skiing gold medal in super-G and an Olympic snowboard gold medal in parallel giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Corinne Suter of Switzerland was second in 1:32.22 and Stephanie Venier of Austria was third in 1:32.32.

WATCH | Ledecka emerges late to win downhill title:

Czech skier Ester Ledecka raced to a first place finish in the women's downhill event at the World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alberta. 1:52

Marie-Michele Gagnon was Canada's top finisher, placing 28th at 1:34.30. Canadians Roni Remme and Candace Crawford also competed, with the former ending in 40th (1:35.39) and the latter in 47th (1:36.53).

American Mikaela Shiffrin, in search of her 63rd career World Cup title, slumped to 10th at 1:32.83.

The race was delayed an hour and the track shortened due to heavy snow accumulation. The start hut was moved to a lower point on the mountain.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.