Dual Olympic star Ester Ledecka wins 1st World Cup downhill title at Lake Louise
Czech native grabbed gold in both ski and snowboard events at 2018 Games
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won the season-opening World Cup women's downhill Friday at Lake Louise, Alta.
Ledecka won her first career World Cup downhill in a time of one minute 31.87 seconds.
She won an Olympic skiing gold medal in super-G and an Olympic snowboard gold medal in parallel giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Corinne Suter of Switzerland was second in 1:32.22 and Stephanie Venier of Austria was third in 1:32.32.
WATCH | Ledecka emerges late to win downhill title:
Marie-Michele Gagnon was Canada's top finisher, placing 28th at 1:34.30. Canadians Roni Remme and Candace Crawford also competed, with the former ending in 40th (1:35.39) and the latter in 47th (1:36.53).
American Mikaela Shiffrin, in search of her 63rd career World Cup title, slumped to 10th at 1:32.83.
The race was delayed an hour and the track shortened due to heavy snow accumulation. The start hut was moved to a lower point on the mountain.
A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.
With files from CBC Sports
