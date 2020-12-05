Canada's Erik Read rules final run of giant slalom to place 10th in Italy

Erik Read of Canmore, Alta., posted the fastest second-run time in a men's giant slalom Saturday, quicker than overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault and defending overall champion Alexander Aamodt Kilde to finish 10th.

The 29-year-old Read clocked one minute 9.84 seconds, lifting the Canadian from 23rd spot in the Italian Alps. Last week, he placed 12th in parallel slalom in Lech, Austria.

Filip Zubcic, who prevailed at a giant slalom in Japan in February, had a blistering second run in dense snowfall in the Italian Alps to edge half-time leader Zan Kranjec for his second career World Cup victory.

Racing in flat light, the Croatian skier was almost seven-tenths off the lead after the opening run but posted the second-fastest time in the final and beat Kranjec by 0.12 seconds.

WATCH | Erik Read dominates 2nd run in Italian Alps:

Canada's Erik Read fastest in 2nd run, finishes 10th Sports Video 1:08 Calgary's Erik Read finished 10th and set the fastest time of all Giant Slalom competitors in his second run at the World Cup race at Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy. 1:08

"The slope was really difficult," Zubcic said. "[It's] snowing, but I skied really good. I had a lot of trainings in conditions like these so for me it was quite normal. I am a really strong skier, I have the power and that's why when the conditions are tough, I can ski really fast."

Swiss duo Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard finished third and fourth, respectively.

Pinturault was eight-tenths off the lead in fifth.

The Norwegian team struggled in the difficult conditions.

WATCH | Croatia's Filip Zubcic earns 2nd World Cup win:

Croatia's Zubcic wins World Cup giant slalom race Sports Video 1:15 Croatian Filip Zubcic claimed his second career World Cup victory with a win at the men's giant slalom race in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy, on Saturday recording a two-run time of 2:15.06. 1:15

Kilde finished 1.31 behind in ninth; giant slalom world champion Henrik Kristoffersen placed 22nd after he only just avoided a crash in his second run; and Lucas Braathen was 1.86 behind in 12th.

The 20-year-old Braathen became the youngest winner of a World Cup race in six years when he won the season-opening GS in Soelden in October.

Course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimetres of fresh snow during the night.

The event was moved from Val d'Isere because of a lack of snow in the French resort. Santa Caterina di Valfurva, in the northern Italian province of Sondrio, hasn't held a World Cup race since 2016.

Another men's GS is scheduled for Sunday.