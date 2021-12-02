Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing

Canada's Broderick Thompson secures 1st career World Cup podium finish in men's super-G

Canada's Broderick Thompson made his first career World Cup podium finish, winning bronze in the men's super-G race on Thursday in Beaver Creek, Colo.

Switzerland's Odermatt takes gold, Austria's Mayer claims silver

Canada's Broderick Thompson celebrates a bronze medal win in the men's World Cup super-G skiing race on Thursday in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Gregory Bull/AP Photo)

Leaving others surprised, and himself in "disbelief," he found a fast line to wind up third and knock Germany's Andreas Sander off the podium.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished just 0.95 seconds off the winning time.

"I knew I had a decent run but I looked at the time and seeing third, I can't put words to it," he said.

WATCH | Broderick Thompson secures 3rd-place finish in men's super-G:

Canada's Broderick Thompson captures bronze at Beaver Creek super-G

2 hours ago
1:38
Whistler's Broderick Thompson claimed a super-G world cup bronze medal Thursday crossing the finish line with a time 1:09.56 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. 1:38

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland smoothly glided through the steep and sun-drenched Birds of Prey course to win the race.

It's the second victory of the young season for the 24-year-old Odermatt, who captured a giant slalom race in Austria in October.

Odermatt navigated the technical course in a time of 1 minute, 08.61 seconds to hold off Austria's Matthias Mayer by 0.78 seconds.

Another impressive performance from Odermatt, who's turning into the one to watch with the Beijing Games around the corner.

The top American finish was Ryan Cochran-Siegle in a tie for 19th place and 1.95 seconds behind Odermatt's time. A total of 14 racers didn't finish the challenging course.

There will be another super-G race Friday, followed by downhills on Saturday and Sunday.

