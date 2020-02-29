Austria's Karl, Italy's Felicetti tie for 1st place at snowboard World Cup

Benjamin Karl of Austria and Mirko Felicetti of Italy tied for first place in parallel giant slalom on Saturday at a snowboarding World Cup.

Andrey Sobolev of Russia was third while 44-year-old Jasey Jay Anderson was the top Canadian finisher in eighth place.

WATCH | Parallel giant slalom ends in a rare tie for gold:

The men's FIS World Cup snowboarding event at Blue Mountain resort in Collingwood, Ont. ends in a rare tie for gold between Italy's Mirko Felicetti and Austria's Benjamin Karl. 3:01

Germany's Ramona Hofmeister won the gold medal on the women's side.

WATCH | Hofmeister beats out countrywoman Joerg for gold:

The German snowboarder beat out her fellow countrywoman Selina Joerg for gold at the World Cup parallel giant slalom snowboarding event. 1:23

Selina Joerg, also of Germany, was second while Austria's Daniela Ulbing placed third.

Megan Farrell was the top Canadian in 23rd.