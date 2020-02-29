Austria's Karl, Italy's Felicetti tie for 1st place at snowboard World Cup
Benjamin Karl of Austria and Mirko Felicetti of Italy tied for first place in parallel giant slalom on Saturday at a snowboarding World Cup.
Megan Farrell was top Canadian in 23rd
Benjamin Karl of Austria and Mirko Felicetti of Italy tied for first place in parallel giant slalom on Saturday at a snowboarding World Cup.
Andrey Sobolev of Russia was third while 44-year-old Jasey Jay Anderson was the top Canadian finisher in eighth place.
WATCH | Parallel giant slalom ends in a rare tie for gold:
Germany's Ramona Hofmeister won the gold medal on the women's side.
WATCH | Hofmeister beats out countrywoman Joerg for gold:
Selina Joerg, also of Germany, was second while Austria's Daniela Ulbing placed third.
Megan Farrell was the top Canadian in 23rd.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.