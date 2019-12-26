Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Zagreb, Croatia.

Saturday's coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET and features the women's slalom runs.

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for coverage of the men's race.