Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Men's Downhill skiing will be coming to you live from Garmisch, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the men's downhill alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmsich-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Return on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for coverage of the men's giant slalom event.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners