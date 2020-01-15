Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Wengen, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch action from the men's downhill event in Wengen, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the men's downhill alpine skiing World Cup stop in Wengen, Switzerland.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners