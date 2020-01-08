Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine skiing

Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with the men's giant slalom, with Sunday's program (1 p.m. ET) featuring the slalom.

