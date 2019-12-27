Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup men's alpine

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Bormio, Italy, beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Coverage of downhill races begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports
Travelling at speeds that would get drivers ticketed, these athletes will put their bodies on the line as they try to come out on top, from Bormio, Italy. 0:00

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the alpine World Cup stop in Bormio, Italy, beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

