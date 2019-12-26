Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Italy

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Bormio, Italy, beginning Friday Dec. 27 at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Live stream of downhill races on Friday and Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Travelling at speeds that would get drivers ticketed, these athletes will put their bodies on the line as they try to come out on top in Bormio, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch downhill action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup event in Bormio, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET for more men's downhill action. 

For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

