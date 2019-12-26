Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Italy
Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Bormio, Italy, beginning Friday Dec. 27 at 5:30 a.m. ET.
Live stream of downhill races on Friday and Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch downhill action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup event in Bormio, Italy.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET for more men's downhill action.
For more coverage of men's alpine, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.