Final men's alpine skiing races cancelled, Norway's Kilde wins overall title
FIS says the 2019-2020 season is officially finished for the men
The final races of the men's alpine skiing have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Skiing Federation (FIS) said on Thursday, meaning Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the overall title.
"Due to the outbreak and situation with the novel coronavirus, the upcoming men's World Cup races in Kranjska Gora [Slovenia] have been cancelled," the FIS said in a statement.
"The races in Kranjska Gora will not be replaced on the World Cup calendar and the 2019-2020 season is officially finished for the men."
As a result, speed events specialist Kilde won the overall World Cup with 1,202 points ahead of France's Alexis Pinturault who finished with 1,148 points.
Pinturault, a technical events specialist, was hoping to leapfrog Kilde in Kransjka Gora, when a giant slalom and a slalom were scheduled.
