Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Croatia

Watch women's and men's slalom races from the alpine skiing World Cup event in Zagreb, Croatia, beginning on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 a.m. ET.

From high up the Medvednica mountaintop in Zagreb, Croatia the first run of Women's Slalom will take place. The winner will take home the Snow Queen Trophy. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch slalom races from the alpine skiing World Cup event in Zagreb, Croatia.

Live coverage begins on Saturday with the women's first run at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. ET for coverage of the men's race. 

For more alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

