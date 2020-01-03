Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Croatia

Click on the video player above to watch slalom races from the alpine skiing World Cup event in Zagreb, Croatia.

Live coverage begins on Saturday with the women's first run at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. ET for coverage of the men's race.

For more alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.