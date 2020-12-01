Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Switzerland

Watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Super G - St. Moritz

CBC Sports

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Women's Super G Alpine Skiing will be racing to you from St. Moritz, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the first super-G run.

Return on Sunday for the second super-G event at 5:30 a.m. ET.

For more women's alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

