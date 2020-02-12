Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Slovenia

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET with the giant slalom. The second run of the event is scheduled for a start time of 7 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. ET for the slalom event. The second run of the event is scheduled for a start time of 7:45 a.m. ET.

For more alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.