Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from France

Watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Courcheval, France.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom Run #1 - Courchevel

CBC Sports

2 hoursVideo
Live in
2 hours
The first run of Women's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be coming to you from Courchevel, France. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Courcheval, France.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run of the giant slalom.

The final run is slated to start at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Watch more alpine coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

 

