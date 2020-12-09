Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from France
Watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Courcheval, France.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Courcheval, France.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run of the giant slalom.
The final run is slated to start at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Watch more alpine coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.