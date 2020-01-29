Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Russia

Watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup downhill race in Rosa Khutor, Russia.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:45 a.m. ET

Women's Downhill skiing will be coming to you from Rosa Khutor, Russia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Rosa Khutor, Russia.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:45 a.m. ET with the downhill race.

Return on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET for the super-G event.

For more women's alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

