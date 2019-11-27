Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Lake Louise
Watch action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alta., beginnign with the men;s downhill on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alta.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET with the men's downhill.
Return on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET for the men's super-G race.
You can catch more action from lake Louise on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.