Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Finland
Watch action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Levi, Finland, beginning with the women's slalom.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:15 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Levi, Finland.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:15 a.m. ET with the first run of the women's slalom.
The second and final run of the event is set for 7:15 a.m. ET. Return on Sunday beginning at 4:15 a.m. ET for coverage of the men's slalom.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.