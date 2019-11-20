Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Finland

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Levi, Finland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:15 a.m. ET with the first run of the women's slalom.

The 1st run of Women's Slalom from Levi Ski Resort in Kittilä, Finland. 0:00

The second and final run of the event is set for 7:15 a.m. ET. Return on Sunday beginning at 4:15 a.m. ET for coverage of the men's slalom.