Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup alpine skiing in Switzerland

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Downhill - Lenzerheide

CBC Sports

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
Men's Downhill Skiing will be featured from Lenzerheide, Switzerland 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. ET with the men's downhill, followed by the women's downhill at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for the men's giant slalom (4:30 a.m. ET) and women's slalom (5:30 a.m. ET).

For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET.

