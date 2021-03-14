Watch World Cup alpine skiing in Switzerland

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. ET with the men's downhill, followed by the women's downhill at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for the men's giant slalom (4:30 a.m. ET) and women's slalom (5:30 a.m. ET).

For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET.