Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Austria
Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Saalbach-Hinteglemm, Austria.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Austria.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:20 a.m. ET with the first of two downhill events of the weekend.
Return on Saturday for the second downhill competition at 5 a.m. ET.
The super-G event concludes the weekend's action, on Sunday beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.
For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET