Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Austria

Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Saalbach-Hinteglemm, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Downhill - Saalbach-Hinteglemm

CBC Sports

It's Saalbach-Hinteglemm, Austria to the rescue as they play host to this week's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup races. Today will feature Men's Downhill Skiing. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Austria.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:20 a.m. ET with the first of two downhill events of the weekend.

Return on Saturday for the second downhill competition at 5 a.m. ET.

The super-G event concludes the weekend's action, on Sunday beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.

For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

