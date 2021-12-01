Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Lake Louise

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alta.

Coverage begins on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET with the first downhill race of the weekend.

Return on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET for another downhill event, and on Sunday at 12:30 p.m RT for the super-G.

For more alpine skiing coverage, watch our live stream of Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television broadcast times.