Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Lake Louise

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alta.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Downhill - Lake Louise Race #1

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Women's Downhill Skiing will be showcased from Lake Louise, Canada 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alta.

Coverage begins on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET with the first downhill race of the weekend.

Return on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET for another downhill event, and on Sunday at 12:30 p.m RT for the super-G.

For more alpine skiing coverage, watch our live stream of Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television broadcast times.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now