Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Lake Louise

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alta.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Downhill - Lake Louise Race #1

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
Men's Downhill Skiing will be featured from Lake Louise, Alberta. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alta.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET with the first downhill race of the men's alpine skiing season. 

Return on Saturday for the second downhill event, at 2:15 p.m. ET, and on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET for the super-G.

For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET.

