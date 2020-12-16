Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Italy

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Italy.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the super-G event in Val Gardena.

Retunr on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET for the downhill competition.

Sunday's coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET with the giant slalom from Alta Badia.

For more men's alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.