Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Italy
Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val Gardena, Italy.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Italy.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the super-G event in Val Gardena.
Retunr on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET for the downhill competition.
Sunday's coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET with the giant slalom from Alta Badia.
For more men's alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.