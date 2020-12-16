Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Italy

Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val Gardena, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Super G - Val Gardena

CBC Sports

12 hoursVideo
Live in
12 hours
Men's Super G skiing will be featured from Val Gardena, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Italy.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the super-G event in Val Gardena.

Retunr on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET for the downhill competition.

Sunday's coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET with the giant slalom from Alta Badia.

For more men's alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

now