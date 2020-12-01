Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Italy

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the first run of the giant slalom. The second run is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET.

For more alpine men's coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.