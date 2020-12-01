Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Italy

Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom Run #1 - Santa Caterina Valfurva

CBC Sports

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
The 1st run of Men's Giant Slalom skiing will be flying to you from Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the first run of the giant slalom. The second run is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET. 

For more alpine men's coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

