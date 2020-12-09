Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from France
Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the super-G.
Return on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET for live coverage of the downhill event.
For more men's alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.