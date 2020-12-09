Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from France

Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Super G - Val d'Isere

CBC Sports

3 hoursVideo
Live in
3 hours
Men's downhill skiing will be featured from Val d'Isere, France.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the super-G.

Return on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET for live coverage of the downhill event.

For more men's alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

