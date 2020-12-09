Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from France

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the super-G.

Return on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET for live coverage of the downhill event.

For more men's alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.