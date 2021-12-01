Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing·Coming Up

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Beaver Creek

Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Beaver Creek, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Super G - Beaver Creek

Men's Super G event will be showcased from Beaver Creek, USA. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Beaver Creek, Colo.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET with the super-G, followed by another super-G event on Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Return on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. ET for the downhill competition, and on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for the second super-G event of the weekend.

For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

