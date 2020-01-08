Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Switzerland
Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Adelboden, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup in Adelboden, Switzerland.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the giant slalom. The second run of the event is set for 7:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday to catch the slalom, which begins at 4:30 a.m. ET.
For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and again on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.