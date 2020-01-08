Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Switzerland

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The 1st run of Men's Giant Slalom alpine skiing from Alelboden, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the giant slalom. The second run of the event is set for 7:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday to catch the slalom, which begins at 4:30 a.m. ET.

For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and again on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

