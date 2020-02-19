Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Japan
Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Yuzawa Naeba, Japan.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Yuzawa Naeba, Japan.
Coverage begins with the giant slalom event on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The second run is sscheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET.
For more alpine men's coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
